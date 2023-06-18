Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,065. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,056 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

