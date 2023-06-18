Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 220,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

