CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

CorVel Stock Up 0.1 %

CRVL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 121,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel has a 1 year low of $132.48 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.25.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $4,112,500. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CorVel by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $10,475,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CorVel by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

