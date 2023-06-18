Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $8.80 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00033185 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $58.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

