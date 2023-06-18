Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.53 on Friday, reaching $523.65. 3,147,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,101. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

