Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

