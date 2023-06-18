Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $0.78

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7844 per share on Monday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLVO opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.96. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter.

