Critical Review: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Jet2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 23.00% 2.05% 1.17% Jet2 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trip.com Group and Jet2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Jet2 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.92, indicating a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Jet2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jet2 is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Jet2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 7.94 $206.00 million $1.25 28.80 Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 72.79

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jet2. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Jet2 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

