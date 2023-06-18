Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.