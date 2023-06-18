Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.13 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $5.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00032983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.