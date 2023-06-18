Crypterium Price Tops $0.0517 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.93 million and $302,205.97 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

