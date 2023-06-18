CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
CCLP opened at $1.38 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
