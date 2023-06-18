Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 972,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMLS. TheStreet cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 275,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,644. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

