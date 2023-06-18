D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.