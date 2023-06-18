D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

