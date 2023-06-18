D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.90.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

