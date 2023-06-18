DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $140.39 million and $1.00 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

