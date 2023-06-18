DBK Financial Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

