DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VV stock opened at $201.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $203.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

