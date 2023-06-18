DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $167.47 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00292025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013376 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

