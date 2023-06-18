Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 545,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,271. The stock has a market cap of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,828,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

