Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 36,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Denison Mines Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 2,181,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,185. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 330,392 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,603,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

