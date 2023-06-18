Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth $28,616,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,951 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

