DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Update

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 428,593 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $71.31 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

