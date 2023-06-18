Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $51,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 888,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 123,712 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFUV opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

