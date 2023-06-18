DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 604,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

DRTT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Featured Articles

