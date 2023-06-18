DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 604,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance
DRTT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 157,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
