Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHC. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,249. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $615.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy purchased 1,454,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,000,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,377,558.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,454,388 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,850.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.