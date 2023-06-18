Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,800 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 774,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249. Insiders own 39.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

