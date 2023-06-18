DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 18,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $68,779,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

NYSE DASH traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,434. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

