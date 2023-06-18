DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.41 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.