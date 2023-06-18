EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,936.31 and $24.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00292544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106963 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

