Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 291,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eargo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eargo by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

Eargo Price Performance

NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,308. Eargo has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

About Eargo

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.00. Eargo had a negative net margin of 372.98% and a negative return on equity of 350.17%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

