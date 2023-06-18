Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 50,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,720. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

