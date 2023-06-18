eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $393.66 million and $2.37 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,472.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00402804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00095992 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,417,860,923,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.