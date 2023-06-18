Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Up 7.4% in May

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 992,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $13,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,602,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

