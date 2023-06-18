Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

