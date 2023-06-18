Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Educational Development Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Educational Development in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
