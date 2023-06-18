Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

EKTAY stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.08. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elekta AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

