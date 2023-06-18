Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.41. 5,523,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,841. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.