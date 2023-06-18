Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

