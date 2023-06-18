Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 5.4 %

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

