Empower Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Empower has a total market capitalization of $318,399.40 and approximately $311,973.16 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01479004 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $336,388.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

