Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in May

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 148,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.31 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Energy Focus’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

