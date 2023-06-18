EOS One Day Volume Reaches $66.02 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $697.33 million and $66.02 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,318,328 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,324,466 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

