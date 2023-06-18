EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in May

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 19,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 11,570,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,534. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. UBS Group started coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

