Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

ANGO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $434.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,288,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 574,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 364.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 529,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 143.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 869,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

