Ethereum Price Reaches $1,740.32 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,740.32 or 0.06536106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $209.21 billion and $3.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,210,867 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

