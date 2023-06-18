ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.12 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $189.12 million and $25.90 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00006613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.50739726 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,922,726.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

