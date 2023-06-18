ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $189.42 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $189.42 million and $22.84 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00006623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.73301184 USD and is up 14.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $26,093,086.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

