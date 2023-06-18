Eurocash S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:EUSHY)

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Eurocash Stock Performance

Shares of EUSHY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Eurocash has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

