Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $323,818.92 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

