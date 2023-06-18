Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.35.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $95.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

